Montagu sells Euromedic stake to Bertarelli's Ares Life Sciences
September 30, 2014 / 2:41 PM / 3 years ago

Montagu sells Euromedic stake to Bertarelli's Ares Life Sciences

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - European private equity firm Montagu is to sell its stake in medical services provicer Euromedic to Ares Life Sciences for an undisclosed amount, the fund said on Tuesday.

Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday that the deal with Ares would value the firm at 800 million-1 billion euros ($1-$1.3 billion).

Ares, which is backed by Swiss biotech guru Ernesto Bertarelli’s investment vehicle Waypoint Capital, already owns around 60 percent of Euromedic, with Montagu holding a stake of around 30 percent, a source familiar with the negotiations said.

$1 = 0.7916 Euros Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia

