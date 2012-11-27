FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's WBL halts shares after Straits Trading takes stake
November 27, 2012 / 1:25 AM / in 5 years

Singapore's WBL halts shares after Straits Trading takes stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Singapore conglomerate WBL Corp Ltd said on Tuesday it has requested a trading halt in its shares pending the release of an announcement, after news of a possible offer for the company.

Straits Trading Co said on Monday it will buy a total of 64 million WBL shares from investment managers Aberdeen Asset and Third Avenue Management LLC in return for new Straits Trading shares, in a deal valued at around S$248 million.

Following the transaction, Straits Trading will become WBL’s largest shareholder with a 44.6 percent stake, and will make a general offer for WBL shares it doesn’t own by paying WBL holders S$3.41 in cash or 1.07 Straits Trading shares.

WBL, which has businesses in technology, property and automotive, rose 4.3 percent to S$3.64 in early trade before the shares were halted. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)

