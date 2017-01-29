FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2017 / 10:35 PM / 7 months ago

Canada's Saputo makes bid for rest of Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and Butter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Canadian diary company Saputo Inc said on Monday it will make an all-cash takeover offer for the 12 percent of Warrnambool Cheese and Butter it does not already own, valuing the company at A$682 million ($515 million).

The A$8.85 per-share offer announced by Saputo in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange is a 24.8 percent premium to Warrnambool's Friday closing price of A$7.09.

Saputo, which already owns 88.02 percent of Warrnambool shares, said it will fund the acquisition from cash on hand and existing credit facilities. ($1 = 1.3233 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

