German investment group WCM considers major M&A deal- Welt am Sonntag
April 11, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 2 years ago

German investment group WCM considers major M&A deal- Welt am Sonntag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 11 (Reuters) - German investment holding company WCM may close a major M&A deal in coming months, Welt am Sonntag reported, citing chief executive Stavros Efremidis.

“I would be disappointed if we would fail to initiate a larger transaction in the three-digit million-euro range in the coming months,” the newspaper quoted the CEO as saying in an interview published on Saturday.

Frankfurt-based WCM will focus on real estate investments rather than industrial holdings, Efremidis was quoted as saying, adding acquisitions of listed real estate firms were conceivable.

WCM has a goal of boosting its real estate holdings to more than 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) over the medium term from over 400 million at present. ($1 = 0.9432 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer. Editing by Jane Merriman)

