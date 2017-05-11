FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
TLG targets doubling size of the company after WCM deal - execs
#Financials
May 11, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 3 months ago

TLG targets doubling size of the company after WCM deal - execs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TLG Immobilien executives tell Reuters

* "We want to acquire more property this year and going forward want to double what we have currently," says Niclas Karoff

* TLG, WCM merger creates commercial real estate portfolio of about 3 billion euros. The combined 447 properties have a rental income of 204 million euros. The combined group will be able to benefit from WCM's 150-180 million euros of losses carried forward

* "We have a realistic chance of being included in Germany's midcap index MDAX," says Peter Finkbeiner Story on the deal: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Alexander Hübner)

