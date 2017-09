Dec 3 (Reuters) - WDB Brokerzy Ubezpieczeniowi SA :

* Garond Capital k.s. sells 23.05 percent stake in the company to Mateusz Holly and Romuald Holly

* Mateusz Holly raises his stake in the company to 16.17 percent from 0.12 percent

* Romuald Holly buys 7 percent stake in the company Source text for Eikon:

