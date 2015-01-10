FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New partner for Benetton family in Italy's WDF "good option" -CEO
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 10, 2015 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

New partner for Benetton family in Italy's WDF "good option" -CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Italian travel retailer World Duty Free has said its main shareholder, Italy’s Benetton family, could agree to bring in a new partner and that he considered this a “good option”, according to Spanish newspaper Expansion.

The Benetton family is ready to halve its 50 percent stake in the company to make it more attractive to a potential partner, two sources close to the matter told Reuters in December.

“Our (main) shareholder is active and a combination would be a good option for the company,” WDF Chief Executive Eugenio Andrades said in an interview published on Saturday.

A new partner could help WDF cope with the increasing costs of airport concessions, as well as giving the operator more economic muscle in dealing with suppliers, analysts say.

Andrades expressed no preference beyond “any operator capable of maximising the combination of the two businesses, although the important thing is the strategy with which it is carried out.”

Speculation of a WDF partner has included South Korea’s Lotte Duty Free, and Switzerland’s Dufry. (Reporting By Elisabeth O‘Leary; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.