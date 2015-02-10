FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lagardere says interested in WDF stake but price too high
February 10, 2015 / 10:01 AM / 3 years ago

Lagardere says interested in WDF stake but price too high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - French media group Lagardere is interested in airport retail travel group World Duty Free but considers its share price too expensive at current levels, Chief Financial Officer Dominique d‘Hinnin said on Tuesday.

Sources close to the situation told Reuters last month that Lagardere had joined the race to acquire a stake from the Benetton family, which owns 50.1 percent via its Edizone unit.

“We believe there would be some significant synergies if we were to combine the two businesses together,” d‘Hinnin told reporters on a conference call.

“So it makes sense for us to keep our eyes open to what could happen to this company.”

However, he said WDF’s status as a listed company could make it difficult from a legal point of view to acquire such a stake.

With the share price having risen on reports it was for sale “we are not sure by far it makes sense where it is today”, he added. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by James Regan)

