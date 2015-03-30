FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World Duty Free shares open down after Dufry takeover bid
March 30, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

World Duty Free shares open down after Dufry takeover bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 30 (Reuters) - Shares in Italy’s World Duty Free opened 8 percent lower on Monday after Swiss group Dufry offered 10.25 euros a share to buy the travel retailer, below Friday’s closing price.

The shares traded at 10.09 euros by 0709 GMT, compared to their Friday closing level of 10.96 euros.

“Although the price (of the offer) is lower than Friday’s closing price, it is in line with our expectations,” said Citigroup analyst Mauro Baragiola in a note for clients.

“Given the considerable and widely reported interest in the sale of the WDF stake in the last few months, we don’t expect any counterbids at this stage.”

Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
