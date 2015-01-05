FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dom Maklerski WDM starts reverse merger proceedings of WDM Capital
#Financials
January 5, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Dom Maklerski WDM starts reverse merger proceedings of WDM Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Dom Maklerski WDM SA :

* Said on Friday that it has commenced the reverse merger proceedings of its unit WDM Capital SA

* On Jan. 2 WDM Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. acquired 100,423 newly issued shares of Arkadia SA with issue price of 21,590,945 zlotys ($6.00 million) in exchange for 8,567,000 shares (65.9 pct stake) of WDM Capital SA

* Arkadia SA is wholly-owned unit of WDM Inwestycje Sp. z o.o.

* On Jan.2 Arkadia’s shareholders meeting decided to change Arkadia’s name to Everest Investments Holding SA

* WDM Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. will sell a 100 pct stake in Everest Investments Holding to a company controlled by Piotr Sieradzan

* Piotr Sieradzan after transaction will gain indirect control of WDM Capital SA and both units, WDM Capital and Everest Investments Holding, will be divested from the company’s capital group

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:,

$1 = 3.5990 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
