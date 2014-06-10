FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rothstein Kass' family office expert Flynn sets up own shop
June 10, 2014 / 8:30 PM / 3 years ago

Rothstein Kass' family office expert Flynn sets up own shop

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON, June 10(Reuters) - Rick Flynn, a veteran in helping wealthy families preserve their millions, has launched his own family office business where he will counsel clients on a range of matters from selling their businesses to finding bodyguards and choosing the right investment manager.

Flynn Family Office was created this month when Flynn and several others split from Rothstein Kass as the firm, which made its name by auditing hedge funds, was being acquired by accounting giant KPMG LLP, the firm told Reuters on Tuesday.

Focus Financial Partners, a leading international partnership of independent fiduciary wealth management firms with roughly $60 billion in client assets, is backing Flynn Family Office, which began operations on June 1.

The firm is set up to provide customized family wealth strategies that help with decisions from buying or selling a company to finding charities to donate to.

“As ultra-wealthy individuals and families increasingly see asset management as a commoditized offering, the true trusted adviser is the problem solver,” Flynn said, adding “Because we don’t manage assets, FFO is able to bring together elite teams of professionals and qualified service providers and manage all aspects from advanced planning and philanthropic activities to concierge healthcare and personal security.”

Before launching his own firm, Flynn was principal-in-charge of the Family Office Group at Rothstein Kass. Evan Jehle, another former principal at Rothstein Kass, joins Flynn at FFO. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

