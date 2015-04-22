HighTower gives itself 2 year window to decide to go public

NEW YORK, April 21 (Reuters) - Independent wealth management firm HighTower Advisors LLC is profitable, stable and will decide in the next two years whether to go public, Chief Executive Officer Elliot Weissbluth said.

Founded eight years ago amid the financial crisis, HighTower was one of the first firms to succeed in recruiting top advisers away from Wall Street icons such as Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch by offering greater independence and, often, equity.

If Weissbluth does take the company public, it could be a sign independent wealth management firms, which offer wealthy clients investment options from multiple securities holders, are reaching maturity.

“If we go public, we will have proven that you can start a business in the middle of the financial crisis with a different business model ... and succeed,” Weissbluth said by telephone Tuesday.

HighTower does not disclose its value or specific financial numbers, but the firm has been profitable since late 2011, according to a company statement. Revenue in 2014 grew 31 percent from the prior year.

The firm has more than 110 affiliated advisers spread across 51 teams. The average HighTower advisory team manages $700 million in assets, and the average adviser manages more than $278 million in client assets.

The firm has been open about potentially going public for years. Weissbluth said they will also consider raising late-stage equity capital of around $100 million or selling the business, the least attractive option.

In prior years, HighTower raised capital from private equity, such as the $100 million in financing raised in 2010, largely from Asset Management Finance, in which Credit Suisse Group AG invests, and from banks. The firm has $150 million credit line with SunTrust Banks Inc, BMO Harris Bank NA and PNC Bank NA.

Earlier this month, HighTower expanded its leadership team by adding Chris Curtis as executive vice president of finance and accounting.

Curtis was previously senior vice president and treasurer of financial services technology company Envestnet Inc, which provides some technology used by HighTower. (Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts. Editing by Andre Grenon)