10 months ago
Robo-advice pioneer Wealthfront founder to return as CEO
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
October 31, 2016 / 6:10 PM / 10 months ago

Robo-advice pioneer Wealthfront founder to return as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Wealthfront, one of the first and biggest online investment platforms referred to as "robo-advisors," announced on Monday that founder Andy Rachleff would return to the top job of chief executive officer.

Adam Nash, Wealthfront's CEO since 2013, will step down, but will maintain his position on the board of directors, the robo-adviser said in a blog post on its website.

Rachleff founded Wealthfront in 2011 with Dan Carroll, and previously led the company before Nash took the lead.

"After an incredible journey as CEO of Wealthfront, I'm passing the baton back to (Rachleff)," Nash wrote on Twitter. (Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by David Gregorio)

