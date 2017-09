NEW YORK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. weather forecaster on Thursday projected a 50 percent to 60 percent chance of El Nino conditions during the next two months, with neutral conditions favored thereafter.

The Climate Prediction Center, an agency of the National Weather Service, said in a monthly report that if El Nino conditions emerge, the forecast favors a “weak event.” (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)