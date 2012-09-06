FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Weak El Nino seen persisting through Dec 2012-Feb 2013 - CPC
September 6, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

Weak El Nino seen persisting through Dec 2012-Feb 2013 - CPC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. government forecaster predicted on Thursday that the feared El Nino phenomenon, which can affect global weather, would develop weakly this month and would persist through the Northern Hemisphere winter from December to February next year.

“Supported by the model forecasts and the continued warmth across the Pacific Ocean, the official forecast calls for the development of most likely a weak El Niño during September 2012, persisting through December-February 2012-13,” the U.S. Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said in its monthly report. (Reporting By Josephine Mason)

