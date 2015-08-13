FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CPC raises chances El Nino lasts into N. Hemisphere spring 2016
August 13, 2015 / 1:11 PM / 2 years ago

CPC raises chances El Nino lasts into N. Hemisphere spring 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - A U.S. government weather forecaster on Thursday raised the likelihood that El Nino conditions would last into the Northern Hemisphere early spring of 2016 to 85 percent, up from 80 percent in the prior month’s forecast.

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC), an agency of the National Weather Service, also maintained its forecast that the chances of El Nino conditions lasting through the Northern Hemisphere winter were more than 90 percent. (Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

