CPC says El Nino to gradually weaken through spring 2016
September 10, 2015

CPC says El Nino to gradually weaken through spring 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. government weather forecaster on Thursday said El Nino conditions would gradually weaken through the Northern Hemisphere spring 2016 after peaking in late fall or early winter.

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC), an agency of the National Weather Service, said the likelihood of El Nino conditions persisting through the Northern Hemisphere winter are approximately 95 percent, up from a more than 90 percent chance in last month’s forecast. (Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
