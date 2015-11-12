FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. forecaster sees El Nino peaking in Northern Hemisphere winter
November 12, 2015

U.S. forecaster sees El Nino peaking in Northern Hemisphere winter

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - A U.S. government weather forecaster on Thursday said El Nino conditions would peak during the Northern Hemisphere 2015-16 and taper off to neutral in late spring or early summer 2016.

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC), an agency of the National Weather Service, in its monthly forecast broadly maintained its outlook for strong El Nino conditions likely to persist through the winter.

El Niño is a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific that occurs every few years, triggering heavy rains and floods in South America and scorching weather in Asia and as far away as east Africa. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

