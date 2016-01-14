FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. weather forecaster sees strong El Nino seen weakening
January 14, 2016

U.S. weather forecaster sees strong El Nino seen weakening

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - A U.S. government weather forecaster on Thursday said the El Nino weather phenomenon under way is expected to weaken during the Northern Hemisphere spring 2016 and transition to neutral in late spring or early summer.

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC), an agency of the National Weather Service, in its monthly forecast said most models indicate the El Nino will weaken in the coming months, though it is difficult to predict the exact timing. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

