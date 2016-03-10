U.S. forecaster sees 50 pct chance La Nina to develop in 2016

NEW YORK, March 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. government weather forecaster on Thursday forecast a 50 percent chance La Nina conditions could develop by the Northern Hemisphere fall, on the heels of the El Nino weather phenomenon likely to dissipate in the coming months.

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC), an agency of the National Weather Service, in its monthly forecast maintained its projections that the El Nino conditions under way are likely to dissipate by late Northern Hemisphere spring or early summer. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)