RPT-U.S. forecaster sees rising chance of La Nina in H2 2016
April 14, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

RPT-U.S. forecaster sees rising chance of La Nina in H2 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats story to attach alerts, no change to text)

NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - A U.S. government weather forecaster on Thursday forecast an increasing chance of the La Nina weather phenomenon taking place in the Northern Hemisphere in the second half of the year.

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC), an agency of the National Weather Service, in its monthly forecast said the El Nino weather phenomenon is likely to neutralize late in the Northern Hemisphere spring or early summer 2016.

Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

