U.S. weather forecaster sees increasing chance of La Nina
May 12, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

U.S. weather forecaster sees increasing chance of La Nina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - A U.S. government weather forecaster on Thursday heightened its projections for the La Nina weather phenomenon to take place in the Northern Hemisphere later this year, on the heels of an El Nino likely to fade by early summer.

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC), an agency of the National Weather Service, in its monthly forecast pegged the chance of La Nina developing in the fall and winter 2016-17 at 75 percent.

Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

