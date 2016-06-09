U.S. weather forecaster sees high chance of La Nina developing

NEW YORK, June 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. government weather forecaster on Thursday maintained its projections for the La Nina weather phenomenon to take place in the Northern Hemisphere later this year, as El Nino conditions dissipated.

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC), an agency of the National Weather Service, in its monthly forecast said La Nina is favored to develop during the summer and pegged the chance of La Nina developing in the fall and winter 2016-17 at 75 percent.