U.S. forecaster sees La Niña likely to persist in coming months

NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. government weather forecaster on Thursday said that La Niña conditions are present and slightly favored to persist into the Northern Hemisphere winter 2016-17.

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC), an agency of the National Weather Service, in a monthly forecast said it observed La Niña conditions during October and sees a 55 percent change they will persist through the winter.

Last month, the agency pegged the chance of La Nina developing this fall at 70 percent. (Reporting by Chris Prentice)