U.S. weather forecaster sees La Nina conditions present

NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - A U.S. government weather forecaster on Thursday said La Nina conditions are present and favored to dissipate in early 2017.

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC), an agency of the National Weather Service, in a monthly forecast said La Nina Conditions are present. Last month, the agency projected a 70 percent chance of the phenomenon developing this fall.

The CPC forecast conditions likely to transition back to neutral during January to March 2017. (Reporting by Chris Prentice)