NEW YORK Feb 9 A U.S. government weather forecaster on Thursday said La Niña has faded and neutral conditions are likely to continue through at least the Northern Hemisphere spring, even as it forecast the chance of El Niño may appear in the coming months.

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC), an agency of the National Weather Service, in a monthly forecast said that neutral conditions have returned and are favored to continue.

However, the CPC noted some chance of the appearance of El Niño as early as March to May 2017.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice)