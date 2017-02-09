NEW YORK Feb 9 A U.S. government weather
forecaster on Thursday said La Niña has faded and neutral
conditions are likely to continue through at least the Northern
Hemisphere spring, even as it forecast the chance of El Niño may
appear in the coming months.
The Climate Prediction Center (CPC), an agency of the
National Weather Service, in a monthly forecast said that
neutral conditions have returned and are favored to continue.
However, the CPC noted some chance of the appearance of El
Niño as early as March to May 2017.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice)