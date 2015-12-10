U.S. government forecaster maintains outlook for strong El Nino this winter

NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. government weather forecaster on Thursday said that the El Nino weather phenomenon under way is expected to remain strong through the Northern Hemisphere winter 2015-16, before transitioning to neutral during late spring or early summer.

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC), an agency of the National Weather Service, in its monthly forecast broadly maintained its outlook for strong El Nino conditions likely to persist through the winter. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Alden Bentley)