3 months ago
UPDATE 1-U.S. weather forecaster sees chance of El Nino by summer and fall 2017
May 11, 2017 / 1:34 PM / 3 months ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. weather forecaster sees chance of El Nino by summer and fall 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background)

May 11 (Reuters) - Neutral or El Nino conditions are nearly equally likely in the Northern Hemisphere this summer and fall, a U.S. government forecaster said on Thursday.

The National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center said in its monthly outlook that the forecaster consensus reflected slightly lower chances of El Nino development than it did last month.

The last El Nino, a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific that typically occurs every few years, went away in 2016 and was linked to crop damage, fires and flash floods. (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Lisa Von Ahn)

