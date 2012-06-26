FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WMO sees slight chance of El Nino in 2012
June 26, 2012 / 11:22 AM / in 5 years

WMO sees slight chance of El Nino in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, June 26 (Reuters) - There is a slight chance of El Niño weather conditions developing between July and September but the strength of any such event, usually associated with significant changes in precipitation, is unknown, the World Meteorological Organization said on Tuesday.

El Niño is characterized by unusually warm ocean temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific and has been linked to drought in Australia, Indonesia and in northeastern parts of South America and to heavy rain in Ecuador and northern Peru, the WMO said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
