Japan weather forecaster sees El Nino likely to last into spring
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
October 9, 2015

Japan weather forecaster sees El Nino likely to last into spring

TOKYO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s weather bureau said on Friday that an El Nino weather pattern was continuing and there was a strong possibility it would stretch into spring.

The El Nino, or a warming of sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific, typically leads to scorching weather across Asia and east Africa but heavy rains and floods in South America.

Some climate experts have warned the current El Nino could turn into one of the strongest on record. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

