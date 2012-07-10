Japan agency says high chance El Nino to emerge this summer

TOKYO, July 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s weather bureau said on Tuesday its climate models indicate there is a strong possibility the El Nino weather pattern, which is often linked to heavy rainfall and droughts, will emerge this summer.

The Japan Meteorological Agency changed the language in its monthly assessment of the six-month outlook for El Nino that it used in June, when it said it was more likely that normal weather patterns would prevail in Asia through to December.

The last severe El Nino was in 1998, when the phenomenon caused more than 2,000 deaths and wrought billions of dollars in damage to crops, infrastructure and mines in Australia and other parts of Asia. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Chang-Ran Kim)