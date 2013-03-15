Hungary sends in tanks as cold snap grips Eastern Europe

* Cold snap hits Balkans, Poland and Slovakia

* Thousands of motorists stuck overnight in Hungary

* At least two people killed by flooding and high winds

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, March 15 (Reuters) - Hungary deployed tanks to reach thousands of motorists trapped in heavy snow on Friday as a sudden cold snap and high winds struck parts of the Balkans, Slovakia and Poland, leaving at least two people dead.

Snow stranded people in cars, buses and trains through the night and conspired with strong winds to cut off dozens of towns and villages in Hungary.

“The situation is most critical on the M1 motorway (linking Budapest and Vienna) where hundreds of cars are stranded in the snow, most of them for 18-20 hours now,” said Marton Hajdu, spokesman for the National Directorate for Disaster Management.

A Reuters photographer travelling with a rescue convoy said high winds had caused snowdrifts on the motorway up to a metre (3 feet) high.

People took to Facebook to appeal for help.

“At the Gyorszentivan exit on the motorway I have friends stranded since yesterday evening,” wrote Ibolya Csukovics. “Can anyone help? They’ve run out of food and drink.”

The government said it had sent in tanks and other military vehicles with caterpillar tracks.

The weekend’s premier league and second tier football fixtures were cancelled, with night-time temperatures expected to hit -5 to -15 degrees Celsius (23 to 5 Fahrenheit).

After a relatively mild winter for much of the region, almost 200,000 people in Hungary, Bulgaria and Slovakia were left shivering without electricity on Friday. Heavy rain hit parts of Serbia and Bosnia.

In Bulgaria, one woman was killed when scaffolding collapsed in high winds in the central town of Gabrovo, and a school was evacuated in the southern town of Krichim when wind tore off the roof.

To the south, in Kosovo, a 10-year-old girl drowned when a river burst its banks in heavy rain in the northern town of Skenderaj. Dozens of homes were flooded in the west of the country, a Reuters reporter said.

“The situation is alarming,” Klina municipality spokeswoman Samije Gjergjaj told Reuters. She said some 300 people were stranded by 3-metre high floodwater.

“There’s just one small boat evacuating these people,” said Gjergjaj. “We’re waiting for the state emergency services to help out.”

Heavy snow also paralysed parts of southeastern Poland, where police banned heavy lorries from entering the city of Rzeszow for fear they would get stuck.

In eastern Slovakia, snow stranded some 40 lorries on a highway in the High Tatras region. The army deployed hundreds of soldiers to help out and authorities appealed to people to avoid venturing out by car. (Additional reporting by Fatos Bytyci in Pristina, Chris Borowski in Warsaw, Sam Cage in Sofia, Martin Santa in Bratislava, Daria Sito-Sucic and Maja Zuvela in Sarajevo; Writing by Matt Robinson in Belgrade)