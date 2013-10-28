FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden cancels trains in south, issues storm warnings
October 28, 2013 / 1:53 PM / 4 years ago

Sweden cancels trains in south, issues storm warnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Sweden cancelled all passenger trains in the south of the country ahead of the arrival later in the day of a storm that had already killed three people in Britain and The Netherlands.

Trains were to top running from late afternoon and remain halted through midday on Tuesday.

The weather bureau issued Class 3 storm warnings - its highest alert - for areas in the south west of the country and lower Class 2 warnings for much of the south of the country.

Reporting by Simon Johnson Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

