Toyota suspends output at 3 Japan plants due to heavy rains
September 11, 2015 / 2:06 AM / 2 years ago

Toyota suspends output at 3 Japan plants due to heavy rains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said it had cancelled the day shift at three factories in northeastern Japan due to heavy rains that earlier on Friday burst the banks of a river in the city of Osaki, in Miyagi prefecture.

There has been no damage at the facilities - two in Miyagi and one in neighbouring Iwate prefecture - which are run by its subsidiary Toyota Motor East Japan, a spokeswoman said.

Toyota will decide whether it will resume operations for the evening shift by around noon, she added. (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

