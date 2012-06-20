FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CHS says halts loading at Wisconsin grain terminal
#Market News
June 20, 2012 / 10:31 PM / 5 years ago

CHS says halts loading at Wisconsin grain terminal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, June 20 (Reuters) - Major grain exporter CHS Inc said on Wednesday it had suspended loading operations at its Superior, Wisconsin, grain terminal after heavy rains drenched the region.

CHS said it expected to resume normal operations at the terminal on Thursday. The CHS facility is the largest grain terminal at the port with a storage capacity of 18 million bushels, according to the Duluth Seaway Port Authority.

The port, an export gateway on the western shore of Lake Superior that feeds into the St. Lawrence Seaway, spans the cities of Superior, Wisconsin, and Duluth, Minnesota.

