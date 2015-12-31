FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drifting barge has missed Valhall North Sea platform -authorities
December 31, 2015

Drifting barge has missed Valhall North Sea platform -authorities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - A drifting barge has missed BP’s Valhall platform in the North Sea by some two kilometres, a spokeswoman for the Rescue Coordination Centre for southern Norway told Reuters.

“The barge drifted past by some two kilometres. The danger is over. There are no other installations between the barge and the coast of Norway,” Borghild Eldoen said in an interview.

“It is now up to the owners of the barge to stop it before it reaches the coast.” (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Toby Chopra)

