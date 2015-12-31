ConocoPhillips evacuates staff from Eldfisk North Sea platform, production shut down

OSLO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips has shut down output at its Eldfisk and Embla fields in the North Sea and was evacuating staff from its Eldfisk platform due to the threat of a drifting barge hitting its installations, it said on Thursday.

A company spokesman told Reuters in an email that 145 people had been evacuated. “Of these, 95 were taken to shore and the rest moved to nearby installations. There is a minimum staffing again on Eldfisk Center.”

“Production from Eldfisk and Embla fields are shut down.” (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Susan Fenton)