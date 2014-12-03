UPDATE 1-Serbian authorities restore power in town cut off by ice

* Ice, high winds bring down power lines in eastern Serbia

By Aleksandar Vasovic

BELGRADE, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Emergency services in Serbia restored power on Wednesday to an eastern region left without electricity, heating or running water for three days by a cold snap that brought down power lines.

Authorities said they restored power to some 5,000 people in the municipality of Majedanpek late in the day, having previously promised power would be back on Tuesday evening.

“We had technicians in the field who struggled for many hours with cables covered with ice. We are gradually establishing power inside the town, it was a huge effort,” a power grid official said.

With temperatures below freezing, ice and high winds conspired to bring down power lines in the hilly region near Serbia’s border with Romania late on Monday afternoon.

“We’ve been helping people from the power grid all night,” Predrag Maric, the head of Serbia’s Department for Emergency Situations, told Reuters.

The local hospital was working off a high-power generator, he said.