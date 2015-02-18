FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Flights suspended at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport due to snowstorm
February 18, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 3 years ago

Flights suspended at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport due to snowstorm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 18 (Reuters) - All flights have been suspended at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport, Turkey’s main hub, for the past two hours due to a snowstorm and it was unclear when they would resume, a Turkish State Airports Authority (DHMI) official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Turkish Airlines, Europe’s fourth-biggest carrier, cancelled 200 flights scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday due to adverse weather conditions, it said on its website. Discount carrier Pegasus also called off some flights at its hub on the Asian side of Istanbul. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)

