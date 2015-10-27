FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IBM nears deal to buy Weather Company's digital assets -source
October 27, 2015 / 11:21 PM / 2 years ago

IBM nears deal to buy Weather Company's digital assets -source

Liana B. Baker

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp is nearing an agreement to buy the Weather Company’s digital assets in a deal that could be announced as soon as this week, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The deal, which will not include the Weather Channel cable network, would be valued at more than $2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Tuesday, citing sources. (on.wsj.com/1P3rTAZ)

IBM and the Weather Company could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York and Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)

