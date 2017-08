March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. oilfield equipment maker Weatherford International Plc said it has named Halliburton Co's chief financial officer, Mark McCollum, as president and CEO of the company.

McCollum's leaves Halliburton, the world's No. 2 oilfield services provider, and is expected to join Weatherford in late April. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)