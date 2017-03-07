FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Weatherford International names Halliburton's McCollum as CEO
#Market News
March 7, 2017 / 12:04 AM / 5 months ago

UPDATE 1-Weatherford International names Halliburton's McCollum as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background, share price)

March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. oilfield equipment maker Weatherford International Plc on Monday named Halliburton Co's chief financial officer, Mark McCollum, as president and chief executive officer.

Weatherford, whose shares rose 10 percent in extended trading, said in a statement McCollum was expected to join the company in late April.

McCollum will be replaced at Halliburton, the world's No. 2 oilfield services provider, as interim CFO by Executive Vice President Robb Voyles.

Weatherford said interim CEO Krishna Shivram would leave the Houston-based company with immediate effect. He took the job in November, when former CEO Bernard Duroc-Danner left the company. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Richard Chang)

