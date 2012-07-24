Weatherford profit up despite $100 mln US settlement charge

July 24 (Reuters) - Oilfield services company Weatherford International Ltd reported on Tuesday a rise in pre-tax quarterly earnings despite a $100 million charge for its estimated settlement with the U.S. government over its work in sanctioned countries.

The company reported a pre-tax profit of $205 million, compared with $157 million a year before. After excluding the $100 million and two other one-off items, Weatherford reported a pre-tax income of $276 million.

Weatherford is reporting earnings on a pre-tax basis because it is still working through the “material weakness” in its internal controls over tax reporting.