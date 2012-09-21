Swiss probe oil company Weatherford share deals

ZURICH, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss SIX exchange said on Friday it was investigating executive share transactions at Weatherford , one of the world’s largest oilfield services companies, for possible breaches of disclosure rules.

SIX said the investigation concerned the late disclosure of management transactions, and also the company’s shareholder communications regarding the intended creation of authorised capital, rejected by shareholders in May.

SIX said it was also looking into the company’s failure to file the application for the listing of more than 70 million registered shares, stemming from authorized capital, in due time.

Weatherford and the SIX exchange could not be reached for comment.