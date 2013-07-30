Weatherford reports 2nd-qtr loss, results in line with estimates

July 30 (Reuters) - Oilfield services company Weatherford International Ltd reported on Tuesday a quarterly loss, though it anticipated a better second-half for its North American business.

Weatherford’s second-quarter loss was $118 million, or 15 cents per share, compared with a loss of $849 million, or $1.11 per share, a year ago. Revenue rose 3 percent to $3.87 billion.

Excluding one-off charges, it made an adjusted profit of 15 cents per share. That figure and its revenue were both in line with the average estimates on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.