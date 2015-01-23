FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boss of UK hedge fund Weavering jailed for 13 years for fraud
January 23, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 3 years ago

Boss of UK hedge fund Weavering jailed for 13 years for fraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The boss of collapsed UK hedge fund Weavering was sentenced to a total of 13 years in jail on Friday after being found guilty of fraud by a London court this week, a spokeswoman for Britain’s Serious Fraud Office said.

Magnus Peterson, 51, was found guilty on eight counts of fraud, forgery, false accounting and fraudulent trading and was acquitted on seven other charges after a 12-week trial that delved into the complex world of hedge fund investing. The fraud cost investors $536 million. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Nishant Kumar; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

