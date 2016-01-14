Online healthcare portal WebMD exploring sale -FT

Jan 13 (Reuters) - WebMD Health Corp, an online provider of healthcare-related information and advice, is exploring a potential sale of all or part of its business, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is said to be in talks with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and UnitedHealth Group Inc for the sale, the newspaper said. (on.ft.com/1n0J0tM)

Early last year, WebMD collaborated with Walgreens on making available a wellness-coaching program on the Walgreens website, aimed at improving health and wellness.

The digital company might also choose to not push for a sale, after reviewing its options, the sources told the newspaper.

WebMD, Walgreens and UnitedHealth could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Sneha Teresa Johny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)