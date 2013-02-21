FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
WebMD forecasts FY revenue above estimates, shares rise
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2013 / 9:50 PM / 5 years ago

WebMD forecasts FY revenue above estimates, shares rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Health information website WebMD Health Corp forecast 2013 revenue above analysts’ estimates, sending shares up about 11 percent in extended trading.

The company expects a net loss in the range of 13 to 45 cents per share on revenue of about $430 million to $455 million from continuing operations in 2013.

Analysts on an average were expecting a loss of 44 cents per share on revenue of $422.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net loss in the fourth quarter was $6.1 million, or 12 cents per share, compared to net income of $19.2 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell about 12 percent to $132.7 million, but were well above the $124.1 million analysts had expected.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.