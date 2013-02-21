WebMD forecasts FY revenue above estimates, shares rise

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Health information website WebMD Health Corp forecast 2013 revenue above analysts’ estimates, sending shares up about 11 percent in extended trading.

The company expects a net loss in the range of 13 to 45 cents per share on revenue of about $430 million to $455 million from continuing operations in 2013.

Analysts on an average were expecting a loss of 44 cents per share on revenue of $422.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net loss in the fourth quarter was $6.1 million, or 12 cents per share, compared to net income of $19.2 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell about 12 percent to $132.7 million, but were well above the $124.1 million analysts had expected.