Nov 21 (Reuters) - WebMD Health Corp : * Announces pricing of $300 million of 1.50% convertible notes due 2020 * Notes convertible into shares of co stock based on initial conversion rate of

18.9362 shares of stock/$1,000 principal amount of notes * Pricing of its private placement of $300 million aggregate principal amount

of 1.50% convertible notes due 2020