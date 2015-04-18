Raytheon to acquire Websense for $1.9 billion -sources

April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. arms maker Raytheon Co has agreed to buy Websense Inc from private equity firm Vista Equity Partners LLC, in a deal that values the network security company at $1.9 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

The sources asked not to be identified because the talks are confidential. Vista declined to comment, while Raytheon and Websense representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Mike Stone and Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)